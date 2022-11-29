The Anderson County Commissioners Court approved a broadband study and action plan, conducted by the East Texas of Council of Governments, during Monday’s meeting.
David Cleveland, Executive Director of East Texas Council of Governments explained they are developing a regional broadband strategic plan for unserved and underserved rural areas of East Texas.
Cleveland said this initiative is addressing the broadband infrastructure needs of East Texas businesses by designing a systematic and innovative methodology that will serve as a "test case" demonstration project for other rural areas throughout Texas, specifically projects that will help businesses grow, expand and locate in East Texas.
Once complete, the strategic plan will comprise detailed project plans that interlink with other projects, area regional in their design, build capacity, and provide economies of scale.
Upon completing each county-level plan, ETCOG will support the consortium and/or individual project sponsors to implement and administer these broadband development projects by pursuing multiple funding sources such as grants, foundations and private capital. Because the plan is comprised of individual broadband projects, each project will begin construction as funding is secured. By using this strategy, the progress and eventual success of the initiative become manageable and measurable.
In Anderson County, ETCOG will be working to find funding for the Highway 155 Corridor, to provide high speed fiber infrastructure for new and currently underserved business and residences along this route, beginning northeast of Palestine and moving northeast along the Hwy 155 corridor to the city of Frankston. The projects estimated budget is $2,104,000.
ETCOG has been seeking rural broadband funding solutions for the East Texas Region since 2009.
In 2019, they were awarded $375,000 by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support he development of a regional broadband strategic plan for its 14-county service area, which includes Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Mario, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. Anderson County is one of six in the 14 county group to approve the study. All 14 have to approve in order for ETCOG to move on to Phase 2 of the plan.
The second phase of the plan will allow ETCOG to seek funding to help implement the plan’s broadband projects.
County Judge Robert Johnston informed the Court he was approached by the City of Palestine with regard to purchasing Christmas decorations/lights for the courthouse to tie in the courthouse and the courthouse square with Christmas lighting on the buildings that are in the downtown area. The price of the lights/decorations are $11,211. The cost for installation of the lights/decorations is $5,700. The Commissioners approved both.
The Commissioners approved $11,900 for the purchase of new furniture of the District Courtroom at the Courthouse to include a table and jury chairs requested by the District Judges.
The Commissioners approved a new contract with Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) for donated office space, at the county’s newly renovated Ag Extension Service offices, located 510 N. Sycamore St., at a value estimated to be $6,000, with the agreement to begin Jan 19, 2023 and end Jan. 10, 2025.
The Commissioners approved an engineering service agreement between the county and J.F. Fontaine & Associates, Inc. for the company to service as a representative and provide consultation and advice for the construction of a deep well and pump for the Anderson County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. The cost of J.F. Fontaine & Associates, Inc.’s services for this project is $26,000 and will be paid out of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads and departmental reports,
• the final plat for the 294 West Subdivision, located on Highway 294 and Anderson County Road 132,
• the East Texas Council of Governments Fiscal Year 2023 Regional Juvenile Evaluation Program contract,
• the Resolution R-17-2022 for the county Investment Policy,
• the 2023 Anderson County Commissioner Court meeting dates,
• the 2023 Anderson County holiday schedule,
• a quote from Cutshaw Chevrolet for the purchase and installation of running boards of Constable 1, David Franklin’s new truck in the amount of $522.63 to be paid out of Capital Outlay,
• acceptance of the Fiscal Year 2023 Violence Against Women Act Grand award and adoption of the VAWA budget,
• authorization for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase equipment for new vehicles with funds out of Capital Outlay-Vehicles,
• and the appointments for 2023 to 2024 to the Anderson County Historical Commission, as submitted by Commission President and Board Chair David Franklin.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 10:29 a.m.
