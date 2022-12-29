The Anderson County Commissioners honored County Judge Robert Johnston for his 12 years of services to the county after the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27. Johnston was given a commemorative clock by the Commissioners as a token of appreciation for all he has done for the county.
During the meeting, the Court approved grant request for $9,375 for repairs at the Tennessee Colony Community Center which serves as a polling location for the county.
The Commissioners also approved a final plat for Dogwood Lake Residential Development Unit 1, after noting they would need to increase right of way for line of sight and to fulfill amount of property outside of flood plane in case of need to drill well.
During the meeting, the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments, departmental reports and utility crossing county roads,
• a recording in the minutes of Commissioners Court the Continuing Education Transcript of Margie H. Grissom, Anderson County Tax Assessor-Collector, from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022,
• an interlocal agreement between the county and Palestine Independent School District to help PISD develop a track of land,
• the purchase of fire rakes and an ATV skid unit for Bethel-Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department, in the amount of $4,257.59 to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• $10,000 for election renewal licensing, warranties and other items for election equipment to be paid to Election Systems & Software with ARPA funds,
• a proposal from Republic Services for a dumpster and trash services at the Frankston County Barn, Precinct 3,
• and the replacement of a culvert at 2322 Anderson County Road 318 due to damage caused by an Ameri-Tex garbage truck, which Ameri-Tex agreed to pay for.
The Court tabled action on Resolution Number R-17-2022 designating authorized signatories for contractual documents and documents for requesting funds pertaining to the Local Hazard Mitigation Plans Program General Land Office State Contract Number 22-130-018-D842 until its next meeting.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 9:59 a.m.
