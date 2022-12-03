The Anderson County Community Chorus & Orchestra celebrates two decades with a 20th Anniversary Christmas Concert this Sunday.
The traditional performance, set for 2 p.m. Dec. 4, includes 12 to 14 musical pieces representing a range of music, from Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” to traditional hymns such as “Silent Night” and “Hark the Herald,” to contemporary pieces such as “Mary Did You Know” and “Jingle Bells.”
“The Sounds of Christmas” features a handbell choir, dancers and instrumentals on violin, viola, cello, oboe, flute, clarinet, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, timpani and percussion.
“The concert will include spectacular opening and closing numbers which will include not only the orchestra and choir, but will include area dancers,” said Rhonda Herrington, founder and director.
These free community concerts have shared Christian messages of forgiveness and hope and with thousands of audience members over the years.
The community chorus began in 2003 and continued for 19 consecutive years with an interlude between the December 2019 Christmas cantata and the 2022 Easter cantata due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Easter, the community chorus returned to Southside Baptist Church on Palm Sunday with a performance titled “A Time for Alleluia.”
Each of the ACCC cantatas feature from 70 to 80 singers and soloists, including members of churches from around Anderson County. Instrumentalists include piano, strings, brass and woodwinds. The Christmas cantata has performed almost every year, while the Easter cantata and some July 4 productions have also been performed on various occasions.
Herrington said the music has become more challenging over the years.
“There is so much beautiful Christmas music that we wanted to include, that the concert now includes Christmas choral music that reaches from centuries back to the most recent Christmas sounds,” Herrington said. “The group continues to grow in quality and artistry with every performance.”
Rehearsals began in late August 2022 for the December for this year's Christmas cantata. All participants are volunteers and ACCC functions as a nonprofit organization, so donations for the purchase of sheet music and other costs are welcome.
Donations can be mailed to The Anderson County Community Chorus and Orchestra, 616 S. Sycamore St., Palestine, Texas 75801.
