Anderson County reported 21 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Monday, Jan. 25.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 2918 in Anderson County.
There are currently 2008 reported recovered cases, 838 active cases and 72 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Free mouth swab COVID-19 testing is being held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St. throughout the month of January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.
To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .
For technical issues you may call 469-345-7540 or 877-837-8461 and schedule an appointment.
Registration for the COVID VACCINE can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyourfirstmodernavaccine
