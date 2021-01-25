COVID-19
COURTESY PHOTO

Anderson County reported 21 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths on Monday, Jan. 25.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 2918 in Anderson County.

There are currently 2008 reported recovered cases, 838 active cases and 72 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

Free mouth swab COVID-19 testing is being held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St. throughout the month of January from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.

To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .

For technical issues you may call 469-345-7540 or 877-837-8461 and schedule an appointment.

Registration for the COVID VACCINE can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyourfirstmodernavaccine

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you