COVID-19
Anderson County reported 20 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 1.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 3,016 in Anderson County.

There are currently 2115 reported recovered cases, 829 active cases and 72 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

Free COVID-19 testing will continue throughout the month of February at the Palestine Civic Center -1819 West Spring Street.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays

This will be a mouth swab test. You should not eat, drink, use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes prior of your test.

A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.

To easily register for an appointment you can text DOCSTX to 41411 or simply walk-up to

the testing site.

Registration for the COVID VACCINE can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyourfirstmodernavaccine

