Anderson County reported 18 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one COVID death on Monday, Feb. 22.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases 3128 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have test- ed positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31, 2020.
There are currently 2301 reported recovered cases, 754 active cases and 73 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/con- firmed-covid-19-cases
Free testing will continue to be held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of February.
Tuesday testings will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday testings will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be a saliva test. You are asked not to eat, drink, use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes prior to taking the test.
A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.
To easily register for an appointment you can text DOCSTX to 41411 or simply walk-up to
the testing site.
Registration for the COVID VACCINE can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyour- firstmodernavaccine.
