Anderson County was notified of 17 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday, April 1.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 3261 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31, 2020.
There are currently 3072 reported recovered cases, 111 active cases and 78 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Registration for the COVID VACCINE can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyourfirstmodernavaccine
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in East Texas and in our community.
