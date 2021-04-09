Anderson County was notified of 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday, April 9.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 3287 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31, 2020.
There are currently 3101 reported recovered cases, 107 active cases and 79 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases.
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in East Texas and in our community.
