Anderson County received notification of 36 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on March 25.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 3,244 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 3,003 reported recovered cases, 165 active cases and 76 reported COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made through NetHealth at the following link: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/registerforyourfirstmodernavaccine
Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County:
Http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/emergency-mgmt/coronavirus-covid-19-information/
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas and in our community.
