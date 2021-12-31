After months of low volumes in reported COVID-19 cases, the numbers have begun climb again with the arrival of the Omicrom variant. Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston reported 137 new confirmed and probable cases and one death since the counties last state health report on Thursday, Dec. 16.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 5,888 in Anderson County since the first reported cases in March 2020.
There are currently 5,605 reported recovered cases, 169 active cases and a total of 114 deaths reported in Anderson County.
Anderson County has opened a rapid testing site at the Anderson County Civic Center, 1819 Spring St. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 3, Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 while supplies last.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s, Walmart and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Per CDC guidelines, children 5 to 11 years old can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
The state has exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, due to the national shortage from the federal government.
They will not be able to offer it until federal authorities ship additional courses of sotrovimab to Texas in January. People who had appointments scheduled this week will be contacted directly and advised.
Other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 90% of new cases. The infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-Omicron case of COVID-19.
Two new oral antiviral drugs authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration will be available soon, though they are expected to have a limited initial supply, and the federal government will also control their distribution.
People with COVID-19 infections at high risk of hospitalization and death should contact their health care provider to discuss treatment options.
