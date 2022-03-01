VOTE
March 1 Primary Election

Candidates surrounded by friends, family and members of the community read the early voting totals posted around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night. 

In Anderson County just over 6,000 voted in the March 1 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections, which makes up roughly 22% of registered voters. 

Based on Tuesday's voter totals, there will be a run-off between Incumbent Robert Johnston and Carey G. Mckinney for Anderson County Judge. There will also be a run-off election for Commissioner Pct. 4 between Incumbent Joey Hill and Berry Bedre.

Pending voter totals from other counties in the district, there may be a run-off race between Dan Scarbrough and Stanley Sokolowski for Judge of the 87th District Court, held currently by the Honorable Debra Oakes Evans.

Here are the unofficial returns from Tuesday night:

Republican Primary contested races

County Judge

Robert Johnston - 2227

Carey G. McKinney - 3275

Jon Watson – 1224

County Court at Law Judge

Jeff Doran - 4751

Brenda Johnston - 1901

Tara Lambright Holliday, far right, studies early voting totals as they are first posted. 

County Treasurer

Tara Lambright Holliday - 4342

Jake Odom - 1746

Justice of the Peace Pct 2

Tammy Lightfoot - 653

Steve Quick - 309

District Judge, 87th Judicial District

Dan Scarbrough - 1474

Stanley Sokolowski - 1382

Brian Walsh - 843

Amy Thomas Ward - 466

County Commissioner Pct 4

Eddie Baker - 464

Barry R. Bedre - 511

Joey Hill - 716

Chad Lee - 73

Mike Taylor - 114

Democratic Primary contested races

Justice of the Peace Pct 2

Linda Bostick Ray - 76

Karen D. Taylor - 273

Unopposed Races

Criminal District Attorney 

Allyson Mitchell – 5072

District Clerk

Teresia Perry Coker – 5058

Justice of Peace Pct 1

Gary D. Thomas – 1395

Commissioner Pct. 2

Rashad Q. Mims I – 348

District Judge, 369th

Michael Davis – 4987

County Clerk

Mark Staples - 5220

Justice of the Peace Pct 4

James W. Westley – 1422

(REP) Justice of the Peace Pct 4

Kathleen Caston – 149

Commissioner Pct 2

Davis Braun – 778

County Surveyor

Gene Russel – 4922

Republican County Chair

Travis Higginbotham – 4884

Democratic County Chair

Tracy Torma - 702

Republican Ballot Propositions

Proposition 1

For – 5968

Against – 282

Proposition 2

For – 4831

Against – 1324

Proposition 3

For – 5840

Against – 536

Proposition 4

For – 5946

Against – 371

Proposition 5

For – 5513

Against – 735

Proposition 6

For - 5194

Against – 955

Proposition 7

For – 6234

Against – 137

Proposition 8

For – 6063

Against – 285

Proposition 9

For – 5593

Against – 743

Proposition 10

For – 5979

Against - 318

All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed.

