Election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.

The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County: 

Anderson County

County Commissioner Pct 2

David Braun - 736

Rashad Q. Mims I - 941

County Commissioner Pct 4

James W. Westley - 1,947

Kathleen Caston - 368

Justice of the Peace Pct 2

Tammy Lightfoot - 1,005

Karen D. Taylor - 684

City of Palestine

City Council District 6

Langdon Elliott - 183

Christopher Gibbs - 114

Mary Cox - 129

School Board Races

Neches ISD Trustee Place 1

Amanda Kincade - 242

Neches ISD Trustee Place 2

Jonathan Gordon - 240

Neches ISD Trustee Place 3

Tommy Stewart - 131

Kaitlin Scroggins -157

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5

Daniel Bailey - 227

Steve Mock - 151

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3

Ben Missildine - 271

Karen Abernathy - 124

Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4

Roger Jones - 352

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1

Bryan Foster - 75

Rebekah Church - 17

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2

Ronny Crawford - 40

John Kinabrew - 46

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4

Mander Clark - 30

Jacob Haynes - 55

LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5

Joe Ed Young - 45

Brandon Burnett - 40

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2

David Link - 308

Larry Fox - 135

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3

Clint Satterwhite - 279

Josh Hinshaw - 167

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4

Tim West - 298

Mary Costlow Walker - 169

Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5

Daniel Sims - 415

State

Governor

Greg Abbott – 6,931

Beto O’Rourke – 1,715

Mark Tippetts – 59

Delilah Barrios – 18

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick – 6,764

Mike Collier – 1,759

Shanna Steele – 138

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – 6,755

Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 1,722

Mark Ash – 178

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar – 6,834

Janet T. Dubbling – 1,654

V. Alonzo Echevarria – 125

Comm. Of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham – 6,829

Jay Kleberg – 1,702

Alfred Molison, Jr. - 64

Comm. Of Agriculture

Sid Miller – 6,835

Susan Hays – 1,754

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian – 6,765

Luke Warford – 1,635

Jaime Andres Diez – 142

Hunter Wayne Crow – 48

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3

Debra Lehrmann – 6,817

Erin A. Nowell – 1,663

Thomas Edward Oxford – 119

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5

Rebeca Huddle – 6,872

Amanda Reichek – 1,702

Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9

Evan Young – 6,834

Julia Maldonado – 1,702

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Wlker - 6,835

Dana Huffman – 1,723

Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III – 6,750

Robert Johnson – 1,793

State Senator, Dist. 3

Robert Nichols – 6,872

Steve Russell – 1,607

Desarae Lindsey – 129

State Rep. Dist. 8

Cody Harris – 7,132

R. Edwin Adams – 1,051

