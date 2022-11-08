Election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.
The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County:
Anderson County
County Commissioner Pct 2
David Braun - 736
Rashad Q. Mims I - 941
County Commissioner Pct 4
James W. Westley - 1,947
Kathleen Caston - 368
Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Tammy Lightfoot - 1,005
Karen D. Taylor - 684
City of Palestine
City Council District 6
Langdon Elliott - 183
Christopher Gibbs - 114
Mary Cox - 129
School Board Races
Neches ISD Trustee Place 1
Amanda Kincade - 242
Neches ISD Trustee Place 2
Jonathan Gordon - 240
Neches ISD Trustee Place 3
Tommy Stewart - 131
Kaitlin Scroggins -157
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 5
Daniel Bailey - 227
Steve Mock - 151
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 3
Ben Missildine - 271
Karen Abernathy - 124
Slocum ISD Trustee Place 4
Roger Jones - 352
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 1
Bryan Foster - 75
Rebekah Church - 17
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 2
Ronny Crawford - 40
John Kinabrew - 46
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 4
Mander Clark - 30
Jacob Haynes - 55
LaPoynor ISD Trustee Place 5
Joe Ed Young - 45
Brandon Burnett - 40
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 2
David Link - 308
Larry Fox - 135
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 3
Clint Satterwhite - 279
Josh Hinshaw - 167
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 4
Tim West - 298
Mary Costlow Walker - 169
Cayuga ISD Trustee Position 5
Daniel Sims - 415
State
Governor
Greg Abbott – 6,931
Beto O’Rourke – 1,715
Mark Tippetts – 59
Delilah Barrios – 18
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick – 6,764
Mike Collier – 1,759
Shanna Steele – 138
Attorney General
Ken Paxton – 6,755
Rochelle Mercedes Garza – 1,722
Mark Ash – 178
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar – 6,834
Janet T. Dubbling – 1,654
V. Alonzo Echevarria – 125
Comm. Of General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham – 6,829
Jay Kleberg – 1,702
Alfred Molison, Jr. - 64
Comm. Of Agriculture
Sid Miller – 6,835
Susan Hays – 1,754
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian – 6,765
Luke Warford – 1,635
Jaime Andres Diez – 142
Hunter Wayne Crow – 48
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 3
Debra Lehrmann – 6,817
Erin A. Nowell – 1,663
Thomas Edward Oxford – 119
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 5
Rebeca Huddle – 6,872
Amanda Reichek – 1,702
Justice, Supreme Crt. Place 9
Evan Young – 6,834
Julia Maldonado – 1,702
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Wlker - 6,835
Dana Huffman – 1,723
Crt. Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III – 6,750
Robert Johnson – 1,793
State Senator, Dist. 3
Robert Nichols – 6,872
Steve Russell – 1,607
Desarae Lindsey – 129
State Rep. Dist. 8
Cody Harris – 7,132
R. Edwin Adams – 1,051
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.