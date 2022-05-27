Texas school districts and community members are reacting to the Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde with condolences, compassion and reassurance for parents and students.
Many schools in Anderson County completed their school year prior to the event Tuesday in Uvalde. Palestine’s last school day was Friday, May 20.
“We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Uvalde, and we want the people of Uvalde to know that we are keeping them in our hearts,” said Jason Marshall, superintendent of Palestine Independent School District. “Similar in size, we can imagine how close the community of Uvalde must be. We pray for everyone and know that they will overcome this senseless tragedy.”
Marshall said safety is the most important priority in PISD. In the last five years, it has added numerous safety measures to further improve the district’s overall safety plan.
Some include of those measures include additional security cameras, secured entry vestibules, visitor check-in stations and mental health services for students.
Most recently, the district has created its own PISD Police Department to better ensure a consistent law enforcement presence on campuses and that the district is adhering to its periodic safety drill plan.
“As with all school shootings, we try and learn the facts so that we can continue to monitor and adjust our safety plan,” Marshall said. “As we learn more about the what happened in Uvalde, we will apply those lessons learned to our procedures in PISD.”
Stacy Jenkins Bennett said she feels the public school system might benefit from the help of social workers.
“I don’t have any answers,” Bennett said. “I do think it is time to acknowledge that social workers are needed in the public school systems. Teachers and school counselors do a wonderful job, but we are asking too much of them. I appreciate the great efforts to keep PISD students safer than they once were.”
Social worker Christina Vickers agrees.
“All school systems need a social worker and counselors should be able to be counselors again,” Vickers said.
Westwood Independent School District also ended its school year Friday, May 20.
“First and foremost, our hearts are broken by the devastating events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday,” said Wade Stafford, superintendent of Westwood Independent School District. “The entire Westwood community is praying for the Uvalde community and the families directly impacted.”
Stafford said as information from this most recent incident continues to be made available, the district’s leadership team will use these facts to continue evaluating all of its practices and procedures to ensure all students and staff are as safe as possible.
“In partnership with Region 7 school safety personnel, Westwood ISD constantly evaluates our Emergency Operation Plan, participates in campus safety drills, and has regular meetings to reflect on our current practices,” Stafford said. “Westwood ISD is one of approximately 280 school districts that utilize the Guardian Program, which allows local school boards to approve individuals in schools to carry concealed weapons. The recent facility bond that was approved by the Westwood voters will provide upgraded safety and security measures for all campuses. We anticipate this specific component of the construction to begin during the 2022-2023 school year.”
Grapeland Independent School District was in its final week, with a large public graduation event set in the high school gym Friday, May 27.
Tuesday evening a text from school administration sent out to parents stated, “We are saddened by the horrific acts in Uvalde and have asked [Police] Chief [Richard] Lewis to provide security at our schools for the remainder of the week.
Police units could be seen monitoring all of the schools’ campuses throughout each school day the remainder of the week.
Edie Bishop thinks a Santa Fe, Texas minister said it best when they stated, "We have created a culture that does not value life, that does not honor God, that does not respect authority. We are reaping the consequences of those actions, and that is not going to be reversed by a security guard or a metal detector. The long term goal is to change hearts. We are allowing the culture to raise our kids.”
For Palestine resident, Peyton Williams, the root of the issue is “guns.”
“So many folks on here want to pretend the issue isn't easy access to incredibly deadly weapons,” Peyton said. “The U.S. is far above our peers in both gun violence and particularly mass shootings. Teachers are heroes. They shouldn't die heroes trying to protect their kids because we refuse to address the access to guns. I see many folks on here want to turn our schools into veritable prisons. In the freest country in the world we need armed guards so our kids can learn to read? We need armed guards at Walmart, and church and garlic festivals. That's not freedom. I'm a responsible gun owner. I'll jump through whatever hoops necessary, - licensing, waiting periods, red flag laws, etc.,- if it means we can reduce the 45,000 gun deaths per year and put a stop to these mass shootings.
We act like this is an unsolvable problem but our peer countries solved it by addressing the root issue, guns. We can too.”
For William Morey, it’s not about passing more laws, is about how people are parenting children.
“In both the Robb shooting and the Buffalo shooting, there were numerous red flags ahead of time that were somehow missed,” Morey said. “In New York in particular, there are already laws on the books that should have stopped that kid from buying a gun, and somehow they failed. Is another new law about guns going to make a difference? There is no silver bullet answer. As a nation, we need to look at how we raise kids from the top down. Something is fundamentally wrong with a society that creates a person who comes to the conclusion that randomly killing children, or anyone for that matter, is the answer to their perceived problems. We need to question how we parent, how we teach, how we counsel, and we sure as hell need to look at how we allow children to be ‘entertained’ and informed by media. I look at the cesspool of music/video/gaming that’s consumed by our children and I can’t help but think that’s a big part of the problem. Guns should never be toys, and violence should never be entertainment.”
UT Tyler University Academy Superintendent Jo Ann Simmons also extended her condolences to Uvalde.
“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the Uvalde community,” Simmons said. “Such horrific acts can instill concern, confusion, and fear in all of us, especially our students.”
Simmons took the opportunity to her students and their families in a public statement.
“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all our families that we have a plan in place at each of our schools to handle emergency situations,” Simmons said. “We work with the UT Tyler Police Department and local authorities to prepare for these types of emergencies and regularly practice our safety procedures with students and staff through discussions and emergency exercises. We are very fortunate to have their police expertise available to use daily in our schools and after hours whenever we need their support and assistance. While no amount of planning can guarantee that a tragedy such as this will not occur, we are doing everything we know to keep students and staff safe while at school.”
Simmons said the school will continually monitor events of concern across the nation.
“We will make any adjustments to our safety measures that are necessary to keep our students and schools safe, as we learn from these terrible tragedies with the hope and determination to prevent this from happening again,” she said. I ask that you continue to be our eyes and ears in the community and on student social media sites. Please continue to keep us informed of any concerning statements being posted or shared that could impact our school safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.