As Anderson County remains at a critical fire danger level our county volunteer fire departments are in need of volunteers and donations.
According to Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett, all 13 of our Anderson County volunteer fire departments are in need.
“We are shorthanded in these departments, especially during the day when most are working,” Crockett said. “A simple fire call may end up with more than one department being asked to respond because there are so few available to respond.”
Volunteer firefighters serve a vital role in our community. Crockett said there is a job for everyone who wants to volunteer.
“Volunteers can help in many areas of firefighting that may not necessarily involve fighting the fire,” she said. “They can assist with driving the trucks to and from a scene, helping with rehab, traffic control, etc.”
For those that don’t have the availability to volunteer, donations are always needed.
“Your donations are used for keeping fuel in the trucks, repairs to equipment, new equipment and gear,” Crockett said. “All of this is needed to be able to better serve our communities. They also accept donations in the form of water, Gatorade, or powdered electrolytes that can be mixed into a bottle of water.
For more ways to help support the volunteer fire department located nearest you, Crockett suggested contacting them to find out what they need and what you can do to serve your community as a volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.