June 10
Brittany Gail Evans was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 a.m. for Burglary of a Habitation with one warrant – JW-F200004
Pablo Alejandro Leandro was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 < 28 G / Motion to revoke, with one warrant – 66133
Jamie Lynn Stewart was arrested by a Texas Department of Safety Trooper at 8:30 p.m. for Driving while intoxicated BAC > = 0.15
