June 12th

Shanti Jo Burnett was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 8:26 A.M. for Agg Assault Date/Family/House Member with weapon.

Miriam Garcia Ramirez was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:42 P.M. for Theft Prop >=$100<$750

Katrina Renee Belt was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 2:08 P.M. for Poss CS PG 1 <1G

Ronnie Earl Morrison was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:00 P.M. for Fraud Use/Poss Ident Info # Items

Misty Lynn Thumann was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 5:35 P.M. for Abandon Endanger Child W/Intent to Return

June 13th

Billy Wayne Williams was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 4:21 A.M. for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd

Antuwhun Deshun Beard was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:24 P.M. for Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon

Roshale Justine Stubblefield was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 10:07 P.M. for Criminal Trespass

June 14th

Michael Brandon Lyons was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:32 P.M. for Fail To Yield Row Turning On Red Signal/Capias Profine And Driving While License Invalid/ Capias Profine

Braiden Shane Lambright was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 P.M. for Agg Robbery And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

