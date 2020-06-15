June 12th
Shanti Jo Burnett was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 8:26 A.M. for Agg Assault Date/Family/House Member with weapon.
Miriam Garcia Ramirez was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:42 P.M. for Theft Prop >=$100<$750
Katrina Renee Belt was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 2:08 P.M. for Poss CS PG 1 <1G
Ronnie Earl Morrison was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:00 P.M. for Fraud Use/Poss Ident Info # Items
Misty Lynn Thumann was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 5:35 P.M. for Abandon Endanger Child W/Intent to Return
June 13th
Billy Wayne Williams was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 4:21 A.M. for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd
Antuwhun Deshun Beard was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:24 P.M. for Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon
Roshale Justine Stubblefield was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 10:07 P.M. for Criminal Trespass
June 14th
Michael Brandon Lyons was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:32 P.M. for Fail To Yield Row Turning On Red Signal/Capias Profine And Driving While License Invalid/ Capias Profine
Braiden Shane Lambright was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 P.M. for Agg Robbery And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
