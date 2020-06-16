June 15th
Zelneisha Lashawn Lockett was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 11:10 A.M. for Theft Prop >=$100<$750
Ray Charles Bowen was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 12:20 P.M. for Parole Violation
Arnella Mae Smith was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 1:26 P.M. for Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, DWLI, Fail To Display Driver's License, and Fail To Signal Turn
Cory Lavon Bailey was arrested at 4:10 p.m. for No Driver's License when Unlicensed - Not CDL with one warrant - 2CR2000075
Denese Rochell Polley was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:18 P.M. for FMFR
Kadaysia Holder was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:40 P.M. for No Driver's License (Over 18 YOA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.