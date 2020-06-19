June 17
Shabana Lashelle Lawson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:18 a.m. for No Driver’s license
Robert Anthony Alaniz was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:58 a.m. for Theft of Property > =$100 < $750 with one warrant – 65474
William Lee Ballard was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:49 p.m. for Sex abuse of child, continuous, victim under 14, with one warrant - 3F200018
Brain Dean Owens was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:43 p.m. for Assault Family/House Member Impede Breathing/Circulation
June 18
Jonathan David Moore was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 12:44 a.m. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Vega Quinonez was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:50 a.m. for Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm 2X, with one warrant – 369CR-20-34621
Dale Wayne Caldwell was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 a.m. for Tamper/fabricate physical evidence, with one warrant – 369CR-20-34483
Leon Gustavo Carias was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 a.m. for Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm 2X, with one warrant – 369CR-20-34622
Jasmine Dione Taylor was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 11:45 a.m. for No Driver’s License over 18 years of age, Speeding above posted limit, Speeding above posted limit, No Driver’ License over 18 years of age, and ran red light with five warrants – F1011901, F1011902, F536001, F536002, F536003
Brian Alan Morse was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1
