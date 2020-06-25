June 19
Amanda Louise Haney was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 2:12 AM for Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G
Ethan Baker was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 5:06 PM for Man Del Cs Pg 2 >=400G Count 1, Poss Marij >4Oz <=5Lbs Count 2, Theft Of Firearm Count 3, Theft Of Firearm Count 4, Theft Of Serv >=$2,500<$30K, and Evading Arrest Detention
Angela Kay Carnahan was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:29 PM for Driving While Intoxicated
June 20
Matthew Desean Thompson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 1:37 AM for Man Del Cs Pg 2 >=4G<400G, Tamper W/ Identification Numbers, and Poss Drug Paraphernalia
June 21
Brianna Vigial was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 2:20 PM for Theft Prop >=$100<$750
Elisa Carmel Mosqueda was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:30 PM for Public Intoxication
Makenzie Bearden was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:30 PM for Public Intoxication
Fortina Monique Warren was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:46 PM for No DL (YOA 18), Speeding Above Posted Limit, FMFR, No DO (YOA 18), and Child Not Secured By Seatbelt
June 22
Bailie Jean Vandagriff was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 4:01 AM for Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G
Tiroyn Lagett Pinson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 3:21 PM UNL Poss Firearm By Felon, Fail To Maintain Financial Responsibility, and Expired Operators License
Roderick Tyrone Rhodes was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 7:15 PM for Injury Child/Elderly/Disable W/Int Bodily Inj
Emelio Limon Gonzales was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:50 PM for Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alch Container, No Insurance, Expired Registration, and No Drivers License
Katheryn Thompson was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:02 PM for Theft Prop >=$100<$750 and Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G
