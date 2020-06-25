Police tape
June 19

Amanda Louise Haney was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 2:12 AM for Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G

Ethan Baker was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 5:06 PM for Man Del Cs Pg 2 >=400G Count 1, Poss Marij >4Oz <=5Lbs Count 2, Theft Of Firearm Count 3, Theft Of Firearm Count 4, Theft Of Serv >=$2,500<$30K, and Evading Arrest Detention

Angela Kay Carnahan was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:29 PM for Driving While Intoxicated

June 20

Matthew Desean Thompson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 1:37 AM for Man Del Cs Pg 2 >=4G<400G, Tamper W/ Identification Numbers, and Poss Drug Paraphernalia

June 21

Brianna Vigial was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 2:20 PM for Theft Prop >=$100<$750

Elisa Carmel Mosqueda was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:30 PM for Public Intoxication

Makenzie Bearden was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:30 PM for Public Intoxication

Fortina Monique Warren was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:46 PM for No DL (YOA 18), Speeding Above Posted Limit, FMFR, No DO (YOA 18), and Child Not Secured By Seatbelt

June 22

Bailie Jean Vandagriff was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 4:01 AM for Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G

Tiroyn Lagett Pinson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 3:21 PM UNL Poss Firearm By Felon, Fail To Maintain Financial Responsibility, and Expired Operators License

Roderick Tyrone Rhodes was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 7:15 PM for Injury Child/Elderly/Disable W/Int Bodily Inj

Emelio Limon Gonzales was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:50 PM for Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alch Container, No Insurance, Expired Registration, and No Drivers License

Katheryn Thompson was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 9:02 PM for Theft Prop >=$100<$750 and Poss Cs Pg 1 <1G

