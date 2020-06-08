June 5
James Earl Jackson, Jr was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 7:48 a.m. for Criminal Trespass.
Amanda LeeAnn Windsor was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 4:35 p.m. for No seat belt-driver, two counts of driving while license invalid and running red light with four warrants – 2CR190285, 2CR190286, B12981-01, B12981-02.
Brandon Keith Stanaland was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 p.m. for Terroristic threat of Family/Household – Violation of Probation with a warrant – 65671
June 6
Antuwhun Deshun Beard was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:45 a.m. for Driving while license invalid and Possession of a Controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 < 1 G
Cody Wayne Engledow was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 2:43 p.m. for Criminal trespass.
Johnny Tudor was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 3:50 p.m. for Unlawful Manufacture, Distribution, or Possession with Intent to Distribute Imitation Controlled Substances and Unlawful carry of a weapon.
Brandon Welch was arrested by the Frankston Police Department for Unlawful Manufacture, Distribution, or Possession with Intent to Distribute Imitation Controlled Substances and Unlawful carry of a weapon.
Aaron Lamar Whitby was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:05 p.m. for Assault Family/House Member Impede Breathing/Circulation.
June 7
Richard Garcia Quinones was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 1:42 a.m. for Murder, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation with three warrants F3200016, 3F200015 and 06-04-2020-041950
Juan Perez was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:44 p.m. for Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.