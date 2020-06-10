June 9
Derrick Joseph Childress was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 1:14 a.m. for Parole Violation, Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info #Items 5
Amanda Sue Magee was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. for Burglary of a Vehicle with one warrant – 66488
Amanda Gail Jackson was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 6:19 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 1G < 4G/Bond Forfeiture/Failure to Appear with one warrant 87CR1532045
Angel Renee Warrant was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. for a Parole Violation with one warrant 021920205037266
Nubia Gloribel Miranda was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 8:54 p.m. for Illegal Dumping = >500 LBS < 1000LBS with one warrant JWM20003
