Maurice Jerome Cumby was arrested at 3 a.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violate Promise to Appear.
Jimmy Rodney Cordell Jr. was arrested at 9:44 a.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon X3.
Heather Nicole Routh was arrested at 12:59 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Walking on highway with traffic.
Vicky Ma was arrested at 1:19 p.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15/Open Container.
Cina Simone Crooksi was arrested at 6 p.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Assault causing bodily injury.
Jacky Don Lash was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:33 p.m. for Theft of Service > = $100 < $750.
