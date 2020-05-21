Tuesday, May 19
There were no arrested recorded for May 19
Wednesday, May 20
Tierra Cheyenne Vestal was arrested at 7:23 a.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury and Burglary of a habitation intend other felony.
Jacoby Deshon Chivers was arrested at 7:23 a.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury and Burglary of a habitation intend other felony.
Brandon Gregory Blackmon was arrested at 9:06 a.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 > = 4 G < 200G and Possession of Marijuana > 2 oz < = 4 oz
Johnny Rachone Beavers was arrested at 12:06 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Driving with an expired license
John Arthur Stephens Jr. was arrested at 1:20 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Disorderly Conduct
Michael Leonard Cunningham was arrested at 9:15 p.m. by a Department of Public Safety Trooper for Possession of Marijuana > 2 oz < = 4 oz
Colton Ray Thomas was arrested at 10:49 p.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary of a Building/Motion to Proceed, Warrant – 31767.
