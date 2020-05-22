Natalie Nicole Harden was arrested at 1:23 a.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 < 1G, possession of marijuana < 2 oz, failure to maintain financial responsibility, open container – driver, driving while license invalid with warrants B14749-01, B14749-02, B14749-03
Vincie Catlin Dedeaux was arrested at 7:33 a.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Expired registration; display wrong, altered or obscured insignia with two warrants F7638-01, F7638-02
Devonte Benton was arrested at 7:33 a.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Kyle Edward Palmer was arrested at 8:31 a.m. by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Expired registration, Driving while license invalid under provisions of DL law with two warrants 18-1248, 18-1249
Timmy Junior Miles was arrested at 3:40 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Theft of Property > = $100 , $750 and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 < 28G
James Earl Jackson Jr. was arrested at 4:53 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for Walking back to traffic.
Montrezz Lamond Towns was arrested at 6:45 p.m. by the Palestine Police Department for No driver’s license and fail to yield right of way with two warrants B11873-01, B11873-02
