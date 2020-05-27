May 26
James Anthony Ledford was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 7:44 a.m. for Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 < 1G and walking back to traffic.
James Bernard Mathison Jr. was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 12:08 p.m. for Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information # items
Dillon Dean Bickerstaff was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 2:35 p.m. for driving with no insurance.
John Wayne Lamaster Jr. was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 2:47 p.m. for a prohibited substance/item in a correction facility/motion to revoke with one warrant - 31199
Jermaine Lamar Woodard was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 7:36 p.m. for Assault family violence choking/strangulation with one warrant 1678177
Vincent Scruggs was arrested by a Department of Public Safety State Trooper at 11:19 p.m. for Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, credit car or debit card abuse, with a warrant - W19-00887
