May 27
Tony Madison was arrested by a Department of Public Safety State Trooper at 12:06 a.m. for Driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and no insurance.
Ariel Stephens was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 4:!4 a.m. for public intoxication.
Fredrick Eugene Darling by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 a.m. for evading arrest detention with a previous conviction with a warrant – 249Cr-20-34523.
Michael Wayne Wells was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 11 a.m. for Assault family/house member impeding breathing/circulations with a warrant – 20-0326.
