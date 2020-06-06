May 29
Rachel Miller was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 8:29 a.m. for Driving while intoxicated.
Darla Ann Crestsinger was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:01 a.m. for Speeding above posted limit 70 miles-per-hour in a 55 Zone, no driver’s license (over 18) with two warrants – F10126-01, F1012602
Elizabeth Ann Gains was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:15 a.m. for Failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, failure to appear/bail jumping with three warrants – E03691101, E03691102, E036911FF01
Dave Lee Walters was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 11:16 a.m. for Assault cusing bodily injury Date/Family/House with one warrant - M012020
Larry Manuel Salazar was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 12:17 a.m. for Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more with one warrant – 349-19-34366
May 30
Aaliyah Nicole Criss was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 3:12 a.m. for Possession of dangerous drug; two counts of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; and possession of marijuana > 4 oz < = 5LBS
Skylar Jovan Lester was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 3:25 a.m. for Tamper/fabricate phy
Joseph Burt Hutchens IV was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:17 p.m. for Possession of drug paraphernalia, improperly display of registration/insignia, speeding 10 percent above posted speed, violate promise to appear, display wrong fictitious, altered or obscured license plate with five warrants – 2CR190254, 2CR190253, 2CR190252, 2CR19025A, B12932-01
May 31
D’Markus LeShaun Gaston was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 10:30 a.m. for Unauthorized use of vehicle/ROS with one warrant 87CR-20-34458
Wilfredis Arita was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 4:24 p.m. for No driver’s license and no motor vehicle insurance
Olga Luisa Rodriguez was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. for Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Johnnie Pruitt was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 7:27 p.m. for Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Lee Goldsborough was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 11:11 p.m. for Injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
June 1
(No arrest report received for this day)
June 2
Jackson Diceman Jeffers was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 12:00 p.m. for two counts of Credit card or debit card abuse against the elderly with two warrants – 369CR-8-33654 and 369CR-18-33653
Tyler Malik Page was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 3:05 p.m. for Criminal trespass.
Dustin Neal Pharis was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:47 p.m. for Assault causing bodily injury.
John Arthur Stephens Jr was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 9:05 p.m. for Criminal trespass.
June 3
Steve E Singleton was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:22 a.m. for Driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Christian Rodriguez was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 2:53 a.m. for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 4G < 200 G, violation of parole with one warrant – 03212020-0810129.
Brandon Lee Criss was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 11:30 a.m. for No Drivers license (over 18 years of age), Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 < 1 G.
Johnathan Javion Simmons was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 12:!4 p.m. for Terroristic threat of family/household, obstruction or retaliation.
Brandon Gregory Blackmon was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 1G < 4 G – Violation of Probation with one warrant - 349CR-18-33940
Chrstina Johnelle Jackson was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 10:02 p.m. for Public Intoxication.
June 4
No arrested reported for this day
