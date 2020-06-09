Carl Otis Barrett was arrested by the Palestine Police at 12:30 a.m. for Criminal trespass.
Cameron Decarlan Jones was arrested by the Palestine Police at Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 200G < 400G; Bail jumping and failure to appear felony with two warrants – 369CR-17-33441 and 369CR-19-34425.
Robert Anthony Alaniz was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Unauthorized use of vehicle/ROS with one warrant – F1-20-064.
Karriem Khalil Ramzy was arrested by the OIG at 7 p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > =4G < 200 G, Bribery and Prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.
Jerome Williams was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 10:39 p.m. for Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and driving while intoxicated 2nd.
