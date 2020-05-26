May 22
Jerrod Christopher Lyles was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:04 a.m. for Assault family/house member impede breathing/circulation, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 > = 1G < 4G
Jeremy Lynn Foraker was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. for Assault intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeded breathing or circulation of family member/previous conviction
Michael Wayne Davis was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 3:34 p.m. for Intoxicated assault with a vehicle – with serious bodily injury
Robert Anthony Alaniz was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 4:54 p.m. for two counts of Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30K with two warrants C19-48756, C20-14078
Emily Ruth Hudson was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 p.m. for Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30K with a warrant C20-14078-1
May 23
Michael Wayne Wells was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 1:15 a.m. for two counts of criminal mischief, unlawful restraint and interference with an emergency request for assistance
Saturnino Medina was arrested by a Department of Public Safety State Trooper at 1:55 p.m. for Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, Driving while intoxicated 2nd, evading arrested detention with a vehicle, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and a warrant 66079
May 24
Francisco Flores Guarjardo was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 1:13 a.m. for Driving while intoxicated
Alfred Leon Ewell was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. for a Parole violation and driving without insurance with a warrant – 03-11-2019-032984
Austin Damion Lindsey was arrested at 12:28 p.m. by a Department of Public Safety State Trooper for Possession of Marijuana <2oz
Richard Garcia Quinones was arrested by the Palestine Police Department at 10:16 p.m. for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
May 25
Jason James Bowers was arrested by the Frankston Police Department at 2:45 a.m. for Failure to maintain financial responsibility and an expired driver license, with two warrants – 3CR-190772, 3CR-190771
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.