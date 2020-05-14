Greyson Harden Noble was arrested by the Palestine PD, at 5:18 a.m. at 1008 San Antonio Road, in Crockett, Texas for Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
Dominique Jacque Boone was arrested by Palestine PD, at 6:43 a.m. at 602 Debard in Palestine, Texas for Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz, Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility and Criminal Trespass
Timothy Wayne Priest was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office at 2012 North Jackson in Jacksonville, Texas at 9:30 a.m. for Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension or without financial responsibility, No vehicle registration and Failed to maintain financial responsibility.
No arrest were reported for May 13
