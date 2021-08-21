Judge Jeff Doran of the Anderson County Court of Law announced he is running for a sixth term in November 2022.
The Republican incumbent’s court supervises most of the county’s family law cases, from divorce and child support abuse and neglect cases involving children and violence against women.
Doran said he is proud of his court’s jurisdiction over family law cases, as he hopes to improve outcomes for children in challenging situations.
“These cases can be difficult, but each presents an opportunity to improve the lives of the parties and their children through the fair application of the law to the facts of their case,” Doran said. “Our focus is on finding solutions to problems.”
Doran often receives praise for his service to youth and for supporting agencies that advocate for children such as Child Protective Services and Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Trinity Valley.
CASA caseworker Lee Brown has worked with Doran for the past 10 years. She said Doran’s court has reunited children with their natural parents or family members 80% of the time over its four-year term.
“He’s very family-oriented. He really tries to reunite families,” Brown said. “When the parents have worked their services and the children get to go back home with their parents, the court erupts in applause in support of the parents letting them know they have done well.”
Brown also commended Doran for his impact on CASA volunteers. At a recent swearing-in ceremony for CASA volunteers, Doran spoke to them about how they can inspire and encourage youth.
“That was meaningful time and he wants our volunteers to spend meaningful time with the children,” Brown said.
Doran has worked with Anderson County youth for 43 years as a teacher, coach and scout leader, most notably with two Boy Scouts of America organizations, Sea Scout Ship 1 Unique and Troop 101. The new all-girl scouting troop opened in 2019 and sponsored Anderson County’s first class of five female Eagle Scouts in February. Five area Sea Scouts have earned the Congressional Medal of Honor under Doran’s tutelage.
In 2009 Doran was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Palestine Chamber of Commerce for his work with community youth.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Anderson County as judge of this court,” Doran said. “My goal has been to follow the [biblical] admonition from Micah to ‘love mercy, do justice, and walk humbly.’”
Doran is a graduate of the Texas College for the Judiciary, Loyola University School of Law and Christian Brothers University. The State Bar of Texas has recognized him with a Presidential Commendation, as a founder of the Pro Bono College, and named him Special
Counsel for his work as chair of both the local and regional grievance committees that hear complaints by the public against lawyers.
