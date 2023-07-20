Anderson County Judge Carey G. McKinney issued burn ban Thursday afternoon due to drought-like conditions. This declaration is for seven days.
The Commissioners Court meets Monday, July 24 and could make the decision to extend this burn ban due to dry conditions and current drought status in the state and our county.
As of Thursday, July 20 Anderson County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index registered 601 – which is within the 600-800 range associated with severe drought and conditions for rapidly spreading wildfires that are difficult to contain.
The drought index, used to determine forest fire potential, ranges from 0 to 800. A drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion; an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
In Texas, local governments, through a county judge or commissioners, have the authority to issue burn bans, restricting or outlawing outdoor burning, when drought conditions threaten public safety.
County officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
The ban cannot be extended, but another ban can be imposed.
Violating the ban ordinance on outdoor burning constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
