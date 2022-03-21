Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston was recently honored by the Texas Association of Counties Texas Judicial Academy for going the extra mile. The academy recognizes county judges who attain significant judicial education beyond state requirements as Fellows.
The academy inducted a number of county judges as Fellows during its 2022 Spring Judicial Education Session, March 9 through March 11, in Lubbock.
The Texas Judicial Academy is a partnership between TAC and the Texas Tech University School of Law. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals oversees the educational program, which includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty and representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College.
TAC unites, supports and provides services to Texas counties so they can more effectively service their communities.
