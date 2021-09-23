On September 5, Judge Robert Johnston of Anderson County took the oath of office to serve as president-elect of the Texas Association of Regional Councils Board, the statewide association of regional councils, whose members are focused on enhancing the quality of life through regional strategies, partnerships and solutions. Johnston serves on the board as a representative of the East Texas Council of Governments.
Johnston took his oath in Austin at the TARC annual board of directors meeting held this month. The president-elect position is a one-year role, in which Johnston will next rotate to the president position the following year.
“I’m very honored to be elected by my peers to serve as president-elect for TARC and I will do my best to represent East Texas on this statewide board,” Johnston said.
Johnston took office as Anderson County judge in 2011. He currently serves as chairman of the ETCOG Chief Elected Officials / Rural Planning Organization (CEO-RTPO) board. He also serves as a member of the board of directors for TARC and is a past chairman of the ETCOG executive committee. Johnston has served as a member of the ETCOG board of directors and executive committee since 2011.
“Judge Johnston is always willing to serve wherever he can, and wherever he serves, he makes a difference,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “In his new role as TARC president-elect, I am absolutely certain he will be one of the best ambassadors for the identification and implementation of regional solutions to the challenges we face, both in East Texas and throughout the state,”
Other TARC board officers for the current year include President – Jasper County Judge Mark Allen, Vice President – City of Waller Councilmember Nancy Arnold and Executive Director’s Council Chair Nick Gallegos of Middle Rio Grande Development Council.
