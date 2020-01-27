The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the suspect in the Sunday night shooting death of Juan Ramirez, 45, of Anderson County.
Chief Deputy Ginger Lively said law enforcement received a 911 call at 7 p.m., with a witness reporting a man had been shot.
Emergency Medical Services, deputies, and investigators arrived on the scene to find Ramirez dead on his property in the 6000 block of CR 6490/ Highway 79 North. Ramirez suffered multiple gun shot wounds.
This case remains under investigation and no arrest has been made. An autopsy is underway.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068, or contact CrimeStoppers at 903-729- TIPS (8477).
