Anderson County Commissioners Monday approved the plat and survey for the Palestine Civic Center. The county plans to turn the building, which has stood empty for nearly two years, into an expo and conference center.
In June, the county commissioners proposed to pay $210,000 for the property at 1819 W. Spring St. Part of the proposal was for the city to conduct a survey of the property. It was initially thought there were 4.98 acres to the property, but the city’s survey found there to be two-tenths less at 4.774 acres.
The commissioners approved the survey and for County Judge Robert Johnston to sign all documents associated with the sale.
The county plans to completely remodel the facility, with conference rooms of varying sizes to meet the needs of the community.
Built in 1981 to lure Alcoa aluminum plant to Palestine, the civic center needs extensive renovations.
City council members first voted to sell the Civic Center in January 2018, but reversed their decision in June of that year, planning repairs to attract quality performances to encourage tourism. Three months later, however, in September, the council reversed course again, deciding to close the Civic Center permanently and sell the building.
City officials were faced with an estimated $500,000 in repairs and renovations, including replacing outdated stage and lighting equipment, repairing the roof and flooring, reconfiguring wiring, and updating the building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
On Monday, the Commissioners approved a Maintenance and Operation rate of $0.540010 and a Debt Service rate of $0.75880 for a total proposed county tax rate of $0.615890 for the 2021 fiscal year, an increase of a third of a penny.
The Commissioners will host a public hearing for the proposed 2021 tax rate and county budget during their regularly scheduled meeting of Aug. 24, set to start at 9:30 a.m.
In other county business, Commissioners approved:
A reimbursement of $40,000 between Anderson County and New Urban Development Palestine, T, LLC. With regard to a Chapter 381 Economic Development and Reimbursement Agreement for the Chick-fil-a project.
The Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department as the highest bidder for the resale property on West Parker Street, listed as Tract 13 & 14, BLK 952-2, J. Hertz, A-31, 0.188 acres for the bid amount of $2,600.
