Empty classroom

Anderson County public schools have suspended operations but learning at home will continue. 

 FreeImages

In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, Anderson County public schools will suspend operations.

Officials want to stress that, even though normal operations are suspended,  learning at home will continue. Parents and students check their district's website for further information.

As of Wednesday, Anderson County has reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19, a pandemic viral infection that has closed schools and stores across the country.  

