Local law enforcement and first responders are asking people to stay off the roads due to extremely hazardous conditions.
“The conditions are worse today than they have been all week,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “Our challenges through this winter storm have been the loss of power, the winter storm, the record low temperatures and the terrible road conditions.”
Prior to the storm, officers made efforts to get essentials to those in need.
“We started by distributing coats and blankets that were collected by Councilmember Dana Goolsby ahead of the storm,” Harcrow said. “As the storm moved in, our dispatch center was flooded with calls of all types. Many were stranded motorists. We’ve spent a lot of time helping get those stranded drivers out of ditches and off the roads.”
As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, Harcrow said there had been no weather related deaths reported.
Frozen roads problems with no electricity or water have also been a problem in the county.
“We had lots of calls for welfare checks and transportation from their home to friends or family who had power and resources,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores. “We’ve delivered water to those who needed it or asked for it, but thankfully no other major calls.”
Flores said, as of Wednesday, Feb. 17, there had bee no deaths that were attribute to the weather.
Harcrow said Hope Station, a non-profit Christian Transitional Housing Ministry at 919 S. Magnolia St., has opened its doors for those seeking to get away with the cold, and there is a back up location ready to go in the event that it reaches capacity.
