Road conditions throughout Palestine and Anderson County are hazardous Thursday night as temperatures dip into the low 20s.
“At this time we are asking everyone to please stay off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “Many businesses are closed and the roads are only getting worse as the night goes on.”
According to Harcrow, streets and bridges are starting to ice up.
M.L. Carey Street has been closed to all traffic from McNeil Street to West Reagan Street due to ice forming on the bridge.
In the county, Sheriff Rudy Flores and Chief Deputy Nick Webb said bridges and elevated roadways were beginning to ice over. And while the well traveled Farm-to-Market roads and main highways were clear, those conditions could and most like would change overnight.
Texans are urged to follow the news warnings and limit driving.
Although the winter storm warning has expired, a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s overnight and are not expected to climb above freezing until Saturday. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
You are urged to stay indoors and take proper precautions to stay warm. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
