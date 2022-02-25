Concerned East Texans are watching events unfold in Ukraine with a mix of worry and helplessness.
Frankston resident Jessica Tatum and her family are deeply concerned for their 2020/2021 exchange student Bepoh Makapoh, 17, who they call “Vera.” She lives right on the Ukrainian border.
“Vera is amazing,” Tatum said. “We love her, everyone that met her loved her. She is very sweet and kind and an amazing artist. She still calls us once a week.”
Tatum said the family had been working to get Vera out for several weeks but had no luck. Things began to unravel Thursday morning.
“We were on the phone with her and could hear bombs going off,” Tatum said. “She didn’t know where her parents were and she was worried about them. My husband, who is much calmer that I am, was directing her to find a safe interior room inside their apartment.”
Tatum said that Vera and her parents do not have a car and were unable to leave the city. They are currently bunkered with others in the basement of a building in close proximity to where they live.
“Vera said they have told them they have two more days until they turn off their water and electricity and she may not be able to contact me after that,” Tatum said.
Tatum hopes the community will join her in praying for Vera, her family and the people in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ann Streetman, of Grapeland, said her parents and aunt are still in her hometown of Dnipro.
“I talked to them today and they told me that the airport in our town has been destroyed,” Streetman said Thursday.
John Halick’s grandfather came to America from the Ukraine in 1910. His family has kept in touch with its European cousins throughout the years.
According to Halick, while the borders are still open, martial law has been invoked, there is street-to-street fighting.
“It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “This is an unprecedented event, at least in this century. I feel concerned but helpless to do anything. We all need to pray for peace.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.