As of 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, Judge Robert Johnston received notification of two new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 16 positive cases in Anderson County. There are currently two reported recovered cases, so we currently have fourteen active cases in Anderson County, three are hospitalized and the rest are in quarantine at home under doctor supervision.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
