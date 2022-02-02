Anderson County Republican Club hosted a forum for nine judicial candidates Tuesday at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center. Candidates introduced themselves and responded to questions from the audience, which included dozens of club members.
Early voting in the party primary election begins Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25. Voters must select a party preference to vote in this election and have a final chance to select the Republican candidates on March 1.
Gary Richards moderated the two-hour event that allowed candidates to air their views as they vy to gain the Republican Party nomination in three local positions.
Candidates for County Judge include incumbent Robert D. Johnston, Carey McKinney and Staff Sergeant Jon Watson of the National Guard. These candidates fielded the majority of questions.
Candidates for 87th District Judge, currently served by Judge Deborah Oakes Evans, were Dan Scarbrough, Stanley Sokolowski, Brian Walsh and Amy Thomas Ward.
Candidates for the County Court At Law were incumbent Jeff Doran and Brenda Johnston, Municipal Judge of the City of Palestine.
After a brief introduction by the club’s president, Mandy Kirkland, Richards directed candidates to introduce themselves and explain their individual platforms.
The audience’s questions covered a range of topics but most were posed to the three candidates for county judge. Most of the queries involved budgetary concerns, transparency, personal integrity and personal freedoms that have been challenged by the pandemic.
The Anderson County Republican Club’s 2022 officers include Kirkland, Vice President Arlene McReynolds, Secretary Tatiana Watson, Treasurer Paul Stephenson and Parliamentarian Mark Staples.
For information about the club visit www.andersoncountyrepublicanstexas.org or on Facebook. For information on upcoming elections visit www.co.anderson.tx.us.
