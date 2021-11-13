Anderson County Retired Teachers Association celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday with recollections of the group’s “olden days” by former president Ethel Crawford and board member Cynthia Thornton.
A group of 33 educators founded the local chapter in 1971, just 18 years after formation of the statewide Texas Retired Teachers Association in 1953. Today, the Anderson County chapter has 71 members and is one of 250 units of TRTA, which has about 90,000 members.
President Sara Briley introduced Crawford as a long-time member of the association, a distinguished educator and a community leader.
Crawford said the Teachers’ Retirement Fund is a pension fund controlled by the state legislature while TRTA is the retired educators’ voice that expresses how they want it controlled.
Retired teachers can advocate for their rights by voting, performing service hours and staying involved in club projects that benefit schools and the community. Crawford explained that the addition of single-member voting districts has increased diversity and representation in school board elections.
“We need to be involved and we are involved,” Crawford said. “We still do a lot of things to help. Through our volunteers, we are showing the state that retired teachers are saving the state some money.”
Other support activities include donating funds to teachers going through catastrophe or donating money to teachers for school supplies.
Crawford also reflected on many fond memories of participating in the organization, from baking cakes to raise money for students’ college scholarships to group trips. Once they traveled to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station and years later they visited the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas.
Thornton recalled accomplishments and biographical information about ACREA’s roughly 20 charter members and past presidents.
The current president described the group’s benefits.
“Our local group keeps us involved and informed while our state organization TRTA represents us in Austin,” Briley said. “I have met new retirees and get to visit with fellow teachers.”
Current officers include Briley, Thornton, Darrell Hartman, Pat Jolly, Julia Stone, Sharon C. Davis and Carol Armstrong.
ACREA meets at 2:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, at the First Christian Church, 113 E Crawford St., in Palestine. The group is not meeting in December or January but resumes meetings Feb. 8.
For information or to apply for membership, visit the TRTA website at www.trta.org.
