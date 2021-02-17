Most Anderson County Independent School Districts have announced closures due to snow, ice and potentially hazardous travel conditions. Here is a list of local school closures and reopening dates.
Palestine ISD
With temperatures forecasted to stay below freezing not allowing roads to clear, PISD will remain closed for the remainder of this week.
Temperatures are forecasted to be above freezing this weekend hopefully allowing roads to become drivable. Administration fully expects to return to school next Monday, Feb. 22.
All instructional activities remain suspended until next Monday due to electricity and internet outages.
PISD is working with the Palestine Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for those who need shelter assistance.
If you and your family need emergency assistance, please notify one of our law enforcement agencies.
Westwood ISD School
Due to the continual rolling electrical outages, Westwood ISD is canceling all virtual learning, face to face learning, as well as extracurricular activities for the rest of this week.
Westwood ISD schools and offices will be closed from Wednesday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 19.
As a reminder, Monday, Feb. 22 is a teacher workday with no students in session. All students will return on Tuesday, Feb. 23 as normally scheduled.
Cayuga ISD
Cayuga ISD will remain closed through Friday, February 19.
Due to ongoing electrical outages and inconsistent internet service, the school will also discontinue its remote instructional program.
Cayuga ISD is cancelling all classes, including remote learning, for the remainder of this week.
Students will return to school on Monday, Feb. 22.
warm.
Grapeland ISD
Grapeland ISD is completely closed through Thursday with no remote learning.
Slocum ISD
Due inclement weather, school will be closed through Thursday, Feb. 18. Due to the number of students and teachers without power and internet, there will be NO REMOTE INSTRUCTION on these days.
Elkhart ISD
There will be no school Thursday, Feb. 18 or Friday, Feb. 19 and all district activities are canceled. School will resume Monday, Feb. 22 with a regular start time.
Frankston ISD
There will be no school Thursday, Feb. 18 or Friday, Feb. 19. School will resume Monday, Feb. 22 with a regular start time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.