Most Anderson County Independent School Districts have announced closures or delays for Monday, Jan.11, due to heavy snow and potentially hazardous travel conditions. Check our social media pages for updates.
Schools that will be closed Monday include: Palestine, Slocum, Oakwood, Frankston, Neches, Westwood, Cayuga and Grapeland.
Elkhart ISD will have a two-hour delayed start tomorrow morning, Monday, January 11. Busses will run two hours later than their normally scheduled time. It will continue to monitor the situation. If any changes occur, it will be posted on social media outlets by 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.