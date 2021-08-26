On Thursday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores released a statement on Facebook confirming he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.
The message read: "Good evening. I will be operating things at a distance over the next several days. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus late this afternoon. I am fine right now, my symptoms are minor, and I hope that they will remain so. Please say a prayer for all the staff who are still on duty. We have worked short since I took office. That situation is greatly magnified by the number of employees (8) we have in quarantine due to the virus. I ask for your understanding and patience as we all deal with this issue."
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 63 confirmed cases in the Anderson County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.