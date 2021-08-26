Rudy Flores

On Thursday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores released a statement on Facebook confirming he tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.

The message read: "Good evening. I will be operating things at a distance over the next several days. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus late this afternoon. I am fine right now, my symptoms are minor, and I hope that they will remain so. Please say a prayer for all the staff who are still on duty. We have worked short since I took office. That situation is greatly magnified by the number of employees (8) we have in quarantine due to the virus. I ask for your understanding and patience as we all deal with this issue."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 63 confirmed cases in the Anderson County Jail.

