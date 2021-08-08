On Friday at approximately 4 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Palestine-based Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe, Texas.
Davis spotted the truck on US-79, on the west side of Palestine and pursued it to the east side of the city where the truck stopped. Davis stopped behind the truck, the driver then accelerated in reverse, striking Davis’ vehicle and disabled it.
Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times. The truck fled the scene, traveling east of US-79. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Davis. The truck was located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.
An extensive, multi-agency search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the stolen truck. The Texas Rangers responded to conduct the criminal investigation of the assault on Davis.
Agencies assisting included the Palestine Police Department, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (mounted unit, tracking dogs, Investigators and command staff), the Jacksonville Police Department, the Texas DPS aircraft section and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The owner of the truck reported a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found in the vehicle when the truck was recovered.The community should assume the suspect who fled is armed and should take precautions to ensure their safety should they encounter the suspect.
On August 7, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported via their Facebook page that the suspect who fled from Davis was Kevin Webb (W/M, DOB 01-15-1988), an escaped inmate from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.This information has not been officially confirmed by the LCSO.
On August 6, Webb, along with Kevin Kahler (W/M, DOB 07-26-1985), escaped custody from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Neither suspect has been apprehended and remain at large. Information concerning the escape is posted on the LCSO Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Police-Station/Leon-County-Sheriffs-Office-421212497952502/
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the escape from custody. All inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the LCSO. The non-emergency phone number is 903-536-2749. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
The Texas Rangers are assisting the LCSO.
The Texas Rangers are the lead agency in the assault on Davis. All inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in both investigations.
