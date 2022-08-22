A Flood Watch is in effect for counties south of I-20, including Anderson County, through 7 p.m. this evening.
“We our monitoring the areas that are prone to flooding” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “We expect heavier rains this afternoon. Make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destinations.”
Travelers are advised to know alternate routes should your normal roads be flooded.
If you're in a location that has flooded in the past, monitor the weather and be prepared to move to higher ground.
Here are some flood safety tips for the coming days:
• Remember to never drive through flooded roads or past barricades.
• Do not attempt to cross flowing streams.
• Stay out of areas subject to flooding; including dips, low spots, storm drain, culverts, etc.
• Avoid already flooded areas and take an alternate route.
• Do not park your vehicle along creeks, streams and washes; particularly during threatening conditions.
• Remember, “Turn Around, Don't Drown!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.