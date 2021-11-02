Texans voted on eight state constitutional amendment addressing topics ranging from religious freedom to taxes to judicial eligibility Tuesday, Nov. 2. Anderson County also hosted elections for the city of Frankston, Neches Independent School District and Westwood Independent School District. The unofficial election totals in Anderson County are as follows:
The city of Frankston voted on Proposition A, which states, “The legal sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.”
For – 55
Against – 39
Neches ISD voted for Board of Trustee, Place 5.
Holly L. Nealy – 87
Alan McEntarfer - 42
Jonathan Gordon – 79
Westwood ISD voted on Proposition A, which states “The issuance of not to exceed $38,325,000 of Westwood Independent School District Building bonds for the purposes of renovating each campus with priority given to safety, security and handicap accessibility, plus the addition of square footage at the Junior High School for grade realignment, and the levying of a tax payment thereof this is a property tax increase.”
For - 610
Agains - 379
Eight proposed amendments to the Texas state Constitution
Proposition 1 – The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundation of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues. Charitable raffles have been allowed at other professional sports events since 2015.
For – 2,812
Against - 499
Proposition 2 – The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the county. Cities and towns are already allowed this financing method.
For -1,868
Against – 1,429
Proposition 3 – The constitutional amendment to prohibit the state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations. This is a result of church closings during the beginning of the pandemic. Officials had extended stay-at-home orders to places of worship.
For – 2,643
Against - 655
Proposition 4 – The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge. The proposition would require 10 years of experience practicing law in Texas. Currently it allows out-of-state experience to count.
For – 1,971
Against – 1,266
Proposition 5 – The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
For – 2,048
Against – 1,188
Proposition 6 – The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation. The essential caregiver could not be denied in-person visitation.
For – 2,948
Against - 351
Proposition 7 – The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.
For – 3,032
Against - 277
Proposition 8 – The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
For – 3,031
Against - 275
The election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties. For more information call the Elections Office at 903-723-7438.
