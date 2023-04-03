Anderson County Youth Livestock Show in full swing

This week is Anderson County Youth Livestock Week. The Youth Livestock Arena is filled to the brim with testaments to the hard work and dedication of the young men and women who represent East Texas area FFA and 4-H chapters.
Under the pavilion you can find everything from high-end trailers, truck beds, barbecue pits and smokers, patio furniture, feeders and many other items, as well as the most well-groomed cattle, lambs and other assorted livestock.
Neches senior Kinsley Gordon owns the task of showing two heifers this week. She is a veteran of showing livestock, having started with rabbits in the fourth grade, but this is her first year showing cows.
"I love doing this, love being with the animals," Gordon said. "It's definitely a more active process with cows than it was with rabbits. I have to be here with them from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, but I love being at the arena."
Gordon's two heifers, a Charolais named Minnie Pearl and a non-registered named W.P., are a study in the differences in personalities between animals.
"They are so different," Gordon said. "The Charolais is so calm and easy, but the other one is kinda crazy!"
Gordon plans to attend Texas A&M following graduation where she will major in Allied Health and Business as she prepares for a career as an ophthalmologist.
"This is a lot of hard work, but it's worth it," Gordon said. "Especially when you get to be in the arena with everyone. I wouldn't trade this experience for anything."
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show will continue through Thursday, culminating in the Premium Auction Sale at 7 p.m.
For more information visit www.andersoncyla.com or follow their Facebook page.
